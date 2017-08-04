Berkshire GPs merge clinical commissioning groups

Image copyright Google Image caption The CCGs of North & West Reading (pictured), Newbury & District, Wokingham and South Reading would become a single body

Four NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in Berkshire are set to merge following a vote by GP practices.

The move to combine CCGs in the west of the county comes as the four bodies struggle to meet budget cut targets totalling £25m in 2017-18.

The annual cost of duplication across North & West Reading, South Reading, Newbury & District and Wokingham CCGs is estimated at £150,000 to £200,000.

The 50 member practices of the four CCGs voted in favour of the merger.

The plan must first get approval from NHS England and, if agreed, the change would come into effect from 1 April 2018.