Daniel McLaren denies murder of five-month-old son
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Berkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man has denied murdering his baby son.
Five-month-old Jack McLaren, from Newbury in Berkshire, died in hospital on 4 June, two days after an alleged attack.
Daniel McLaren, of Fleetwood Close in Newbury, has been charged with murder. He appeared at Reading Crown Court via video link from prison earlier and entered a not guilty plea.
A trial has been scheduled to begin on 22 January 2018.