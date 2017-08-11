Legoland Windsor sex attacker 'still at large'

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption An E-fit of the suspect was released in August last year, but no one has been charged with the attack

Police are still hunting for a suspect who sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls at Legoland Windsor one year ago.

The victims were in the Castaway Camp playground on 11 August 2016 when they were inappropriately touched inside a tower, hidden from parental view.

The girls' mothers made an appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch programme in September but the leads have run cold.

A boy and a 22-year-old man arrested separately in connection with the attack were released without charge.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crimewatch reconstruct Windsor Legoland sex abuse case

Police previously issued an E-fit of a suspect, who was described as a white man in his teens or early twenties.

Officers said he was white, under 5ft 8in (1.7m) tall, wearing dark slim-fitting trousers, a dark t-shirt and trainers.

They appealed to the 14,200 visitors to Legoland on that day to check their photographs for anyone resembling the suspect.

Thames Valley Police urges anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.