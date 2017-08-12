Reading Council installs £100k anti-traveller measures

Image copyright Google Image caption The council said there had been 11 unauthorised incursions at Granville Road this year

Anti-traveller measures are being installed on public land in Reading at a cost of £100,000.

The borough council said there had been 11 unauthorised incursions at Granville Road this year.

It has set aside the money to prevent further camps being set up on its parks and other pieces of land.

The latest measures include installing knee-high metal barriers and earth mounds around a grassy area between Granville Road, Southcote, and the A4.

A spokesman said fencing would also be installed in Dwyer Road and work had already been carried out to prevent vehicles accessing Coley Recreation Ground and Courage Park.

According to the authority's website, there are no authorised traveller sites in the borough.

National guidelines require councils to assess the need for accommodation for travellers.

The last assessment, carried out in 2006, found a need for seven pitches in Reading but its only provision was a site for travelling show-people at Scours Lane.

The authority's latest draft plan, published in May, said the council was carrying out an updated assessment that was anticipated to "identify a need for pitches arising from the high recent numbers of unauthorised encampments".