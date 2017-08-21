Police object to Reading shipping container market plan

Image copyright Corstorphine+Wright Image caption The containers would provide space for independent traders, the developer said

Plans to create a market and music venue from stacked shipping containers in Reading have been opposed by police.

Broad Street Mall owner Inception Holdings has submitted plans for the temporary building on South Court.

Constructed from 16 shipping containers it is hoped to house shops, restaurants and bars across two and three storeys.

But police said they had been "plagued with problems" at another nightclub nearby and did not want another bar.

Incidents at Eva's nightclub on Hosier Street, which had its licence suspended earlier this month, had become "extremely serious requiring public order tactics", Thames Valley Police said.

"The prospect of another alcohol outlet next door to the club is not one which the police desire," the force added.

It is also concerned the temporary building's design will create "concealed areas" where anti-social behaviour "is more likely to occur".

Image copyright Simon Fry Image caption The developer said it would be similar to the Boxpark development in Shoreditch, London

The proposals submitted to Reading Borough Council include units for "independent traders who...might otherwise struggle to find appropriate space", Inception Holdings said.

It suggested the development would be similar to the Krynkl in Sheffield and Boxpark in Shoreditch, London.

The temporary structure could remain for up to five years and is part of a wider scheme by Inception Holdings which has spent more than £5m revamping Broad Street Mall since 2015.