Fork-lift truck hits 90-year-old man in Bracknell

Image copyright Google Image caption Bracknell Forest Council said a "construction vehicle was in collision with a pedestrian"

A health and safety investigation has been launched after a 90-year-old man was hit by a fork-lift truck.

It happened at 11:20 BST on Friday in High Street, Bracknell, and the man was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Police said he was in a "stable condition". The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating.

Bracknell Forest Council said the footpath between High Street and Bond Square would be closed while inquiries were carried out.

Timothy Wheadon, council chief executive, said: "A construction vehicle was in collision with a pedestrian.

"We can confirm that an investigation is currently on-going into the incident and we will support both the police and HSE, where required, as they carry out inquiries."