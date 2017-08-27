Teenager treated for stab wounds at Reading Festival

Image caption Police said the 18-year-old was wounded when a scuffle broke out

A teenager was treated in hospital for stab injuries following a fight at the Reading Festival.

A scuffle broke out between a number of men during a live music session at about 22:15 BST on Friday and police believe the 18-year-old was stabbed with a "sharp implement".

He was treated by festival medical staff and at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he was discharged.

Thames Valley Police described his injuries as "non life-threatening".

The three-day music festival ends on Sunday and attracts a crowd of more than 90,000 people.