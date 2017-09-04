Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving in Eton

Image copyright PA Image caption Kirsty Gallacher was more than three-times the drink-drive limit when she was pulled over in Eton, Berkshire

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has admitted drink-driving after being caught at more than three times the legal limit.

The Sky Sports presenter, 41, was arrested in Eton, Berkshire, the day after she had been drinking, Slough magistrates heard.

She was on her way to meet her children to visit Windsor Castle on 12 August.

She received a two-year driving ban and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

Gallacher, who is divorced from former rugby union player Paul Sampson, was seen driving her BMW X4 erratically before police tracked her down using CCTV.

Her alcohol level was found to be 106 micrograms per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100ml of breath.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kirsty Gallacher appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court wearing black and spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea

Jennifer Dempster, mitigating, said Gallacher very rarely drank, and had taken a taxi home before going to collect her car the following morning.

She said Gallacher's children had not been in the car at the time.

"This is of course the morning after drinking, and it is a topic which is a hot one at present," Ms Dempster said.

"This is in many senses unintentional drink-driving.

"What this defendant did was exactly right until 11:00 BST the next morning."

'Very remorseful'

Probation officer Jasvir Kaur Bhatti said Gallacher was "very remorseful" and "very much regrets what happened".

District Judge Davinder Lachhar said the charge was "very serious" and described the level of alcohol in her system as "very high".

The defendant, of Virginia Water, Surrey, appeared wearing black and spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea.

Gallacher, a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, was told her driving ban could be reduced by six months if she opted to take part in a driving safety course at a later date.

She was ordered to pay £85 in court charges and a separate surcharge of £85.