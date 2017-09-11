Image caption Water stations across Reading provided bottled water to those affected

Up to 1,500 households in Reading were left with little or no water across two days due to water network issues.

Thames Water apologised to customers in the town who were unable to flush toilets or get water from taps on Saturday and Sunday.

The firm blamed a pump failure at a local treatment works and provided free bottled water to those affected.

It says services have returned to normal following emergency repairs.

Faults were first reported on Saturday afternoon, when customers experienced a loss of water and low pressure.

Those living in West Reading, as well as the Tilehurst, Calcot and Burghfield areas of the town, were unable to get water over the weekend.

Image copyright Thames Water Image caption Thames Water have apologised for the faults across the weekend

Water stations were set up at several locations, dispensing free bottled water to customers living in the seven affected postcodes.

Stuart Smith from Thames Water said: "I'm really sorry to the residents of Reading and the surrounding areas for the disruption to their water supply over the weekend.

"A pump failed on Saturday, which we were able to fix, but it took a lot longer than we hoped to get the water pressures back up in the network".

Also on Saturday, a further issue with a pressure reducing valve caused a reduction in services in East Reading, Earley, Woodley, Whitley, Shinfield and Arborfield.

The issue was resolved by around 18:00 BST that evening.