Windsor murder probe after man attacked near nightclub
A murder investigation is under way into the death of a man found with head injuries near a nightclub.
Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was discovered unconscious near Bar Yello in Goswell Hill, Windsor, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
Mr Rasheed, from Wembley, north-west London, was taken to hospital and died on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said he was attacked at a busy time of the night. It has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent added: "Many people will have seen the altercation, perhaps even without realising the significance of what they were witnessing."
She said she was keen to hear from drivers who passed a nearby taxi rank and might have useful dashcam footage, or people in the area who have video footage on their mobile phones.