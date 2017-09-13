Image copyright Geograph Image caption Police found the man, aged in his 50s and from London, lying unconscious in Goswell Hill

A murder investigation is under way into the death of a man found with head injuries near a nightclub.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was discovered unconscious near Bar Yello in Goswell Hill, Windsor, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley, north-west London, was taken to hospital and died on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.

The force said he was attacked at a busy time of the night. It has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent added: "Many people will have seen the altercation, perhaps even without realising the significance of what they were witnessing."

She said she was keen to hear from drivers who passed a nearby taxi rank and might have useful dashcam footage, or people in the area who have video footage on their mobile phones.