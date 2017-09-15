Image copyright Andrew Abbott Image caption Police have cordoned off an area outside Slough train station

An area of Slough has been cordoned off following reports of shots fired.

Thames Valley Police said they were called to Stoke Road near the town's train station at 16:10 BST.

Armed officers remain at the scene and road closures are in place, causing major traffic delays. Bus routes also affected.

A police spokesman said: "The incident is not believed to be related to terrorism."

He added: "No arrests have yet been made and no one is believed to have been injured."

Great Western Railway is not reporting any disruption to train services.