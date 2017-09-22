Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police want to track down the clubbers in these two CCTV images

CCTV images of revellers who may have "crucial information" about a murder have been released by police.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor early on Sunday 10 September.

Police would like to speak to a number of people captured on CCTV in the busy street.

Those in the area were previously urged to check their phones for vital evidence "as a matter of urgency".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was discovered unconscious in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor

Two men from Surrey, 28 and 31, were arrested for murder and released while inquiries continue.

Witness appeal

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley Police, said the force was again asking for witnesses, this time they would like to speak to the people seen on CCTV.

"We are particularly keen to speak to the man with his back to the camera dressed in a black shirt and black trousers".

Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption Mohammed Rasheed was discovered unconscious in Goswell Hill

These individuals pictured got in a purple and white taxi moments before Mr Rasheed was injured, she said.

"If you are one of the people in the images or you recognise them then please contact us", she added.