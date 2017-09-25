Berkshire

Trains delayed by cows on the line in Mortimer

  • 25 September 2017
Cows at Mortimer Image copyright @jasoncubbage
Image caption Cross Country confirmed its service between Reading and Basingstoke was delayed by 50 minutes as a result of the animals straying onto the line

A herd of cows has caused train delays by straying on to a railway line.

About 30 cattle were spotted walking on and next to the track near Mortimer, Berkshire, shortly before 07:30 BST.

Cross Country confirmed its service between Reading and Basingstoke was delayed by 50 minutes as a result of the animals wandering on to the line.

Network Rail, which closed the line while the animals were escorted back to their farm, has apologised for the resulting delays.

