An indoor water park in Berkshire is reopening to the public after undergoing a £13m refurbishment.

Coral Reef Waterworld in Bracknell closed in January last year for the major upgrade that includes five "customisable" flumes.

The council-run leisure centre is one of the largest in the south but needed upgrading after 26 years of use.

Some residents who went on a taster session reported the refurbishment had been over-hyped .

Coral Reef now has five interactive waterslides - The Cannon, Poseidon's Peril, Maelstrom, Storm Chaser and Aqua Splash - where the user can choose from a range of light and sound experiences.

Changing rooms have been refurbished as well as the dining area, but the main pool area has not been upgraded.

'Covered in dust and dirt'

Local resident Sarah Buck said that while the new slides were "fantastic", the pool area looked "tired and dirty".

She added: "The fake plants look old and they were covered in dust and dirt."

Another Bracknell resident Rhian Galea said her family was "a bit disappointed" as a lot of the leisure centre was the same.

"We were expecting more for the amount of time taken, money spent and hype given," she added.

Iain McCracken, Bracknell Forest Council's executive member for culture, corporate services and public protection, said: "Coral Reef is looking fantastic and the new waterslides are really going to set it apart from the rest."

He added that the slides were the most "technologically advanced" on the market.