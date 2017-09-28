Burnham man arrested for making explosives near Slough
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making explosives near Slough.
Thames Valley Police officers raided a property in The Fairway, Burnham, and industrial premises in Britwell Road. Searches are ongoing.
The warrants were executed as part of an investigation into possession of explosives.
A police spokesman said it was not a counter terrorism investigation.
The Fairway was closed but has since re-opened.
Insp Brendan Murray said: "There are ongoing searches and residents may see officers in protective equipment.
"Police dogs have also been at the scene to help with the searches, which may take a number of days."