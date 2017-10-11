Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police said they wanted to speak to the four men and two women "as a matter of urgency".

A CCTV image of six potential witnesses who may have "crucial information" about a murder in Windsor have been released by police.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries in the Goswell Hill area of the town early on 10 September.

Thames Valley Police said it wants to speak to the four men and two women pictured "as a matter of urgency".

Two men aged 28 and 31, who were arrested for murder, have been released on police bail until 13 December.

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley in north-west London, died in hospital two days after being discovered lying unconscious in a service road at the bottom of the hill at about 02:00 BST.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor

The force said it believed the group shown in the CCTV may have information about the attack.

It follows another appeal made by police on 6 October, looking for a man who they believe may have information about the death.

Detective Chf Insp Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, asked the public to "check your phones; ask your friends and if you have any information which could help us then please call us."