Image copyright Adama Jammeh/Facebook Image caption Adama Jammeh apologised to shoppers in one of his Facebook videos

A sacked security guard who staged a 21-hour protest inside the roof space of a Tesco superstore has been fined £20 for aggravated trespass.

Adama Jammeh, 46, climbed up on to the girders of Tesco Extra in Reading on Thursday evening, causing shoppers to be evacuated.

In a series of Facebook videos, the father-of-two said he was sacked after being wrongly accused of stealing.

He appeared before Reading magistrates on Saturday after his arrest on Friday.

Mr Jammeh, originally from Gambia, told the BBC the roof protest had been "a last straw" after he spent six months demonstrating outside the Portman Road store to no effect.

He claimed he was falsely accused of stealing electrical goods worth £20,000 by the supermarket chain, which led to his sacking by security firm Total Security Services (TSS).

Mr Jammeh came down from the roof space just before 15:00 BST on Friday after his wife told him he had received a letter from Tesco containing a promise to review the situation and an acknowledgement he may have "been the subject of a significant injustice".

Police arrested Mr Jammeh on suspicion of public order offences and he was later charged with aggravated trespass.

He admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning and was sentenced to a 12-month condition discharge.

Mr Jammeh was fined £20 and ordered to pay £40 for additional costs by magistrates, who advised him to steer clear of any more clashes with Tesco.

His wife of 18 years, Dawn Jammeh, said they were "pleased with the outcome".