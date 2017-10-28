Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man and woman were struck by the car in Grovelands Road

The driver of a car that hit two pedestrians in Reading has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs.

A man and a woman were struck by the car in Grovelands Road at about 15:45 BST on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, while the woman sustained minor injuries.

The 36-year-old arrested man from Reading has been released while inquiries continue.

A stretch of the road was closed until 19:00 to allow an investigation to take place.