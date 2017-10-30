Image copyright Google Image caption The victims were stabbed in Salt Hill Park in Slough, Berkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Slough.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, died three weeks after the attack in Salt Hill Park on 10 July. A second man was also stabbed and left with serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police said a 21-year-old man from London was detained earlier and remains in custody.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, were charged with one count of murder and one of attempted murder in September.