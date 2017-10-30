Berkshire

Salt Hill Park stabbing: Man, 21, arrested for murder

Salt Hill Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The victims were stabbed in Salt Hill Park in Slough, Berkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Slough.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, died three weeks after the attack in Salt Hill Park on 10 July. A second man was also stabbed and left with serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police said a 21-year-old man from London was detained earlier and remains in custody.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, were charged with one count of murder and one of attempted murder in September.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites