Image caption Police have asked parents to check their children's social media for communication with two accounts

A police force has said it is investigating online sexual grooming after "inappropriate messages" were sent to children on Snapchat.

Parents of primary and secondary school pupils in Bracknell, Berkshire, were asked to check children's phones for two profiles on the social media site.

Thames Valley Police has said no arrests have been made so far.

Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, said any child should report such messages to them and a trusted adult.

The firm added that the app was not intended for use by those under 13.

Parents of schoolchildren in the town received a text message on 18 October from Bracknell Forest Council, suggesting they check for communication between their children and any social media accounts with the names CraigDavis1999 and James Hammond.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Snapchat said the app was not intended for use by under-13s.

The initial message did not tell them that any alleged communication was of a sexual nature.

However, Thames Valley Police has since confirmed to the BBC that it is investigating these accounts in relation to sexual grooming, after several incidents were reported to the force in September.

Officers say they are examining whether the people behind these accounts are using fake names.

Image caption Bracknell Forest Council initially sent a text to parents but did not mention sexual grooming

Det Sally Russell from the force's cyber-crime team said that in order to protect children, parents "should have a conversation with the child so that they know what they are doing, and the dangers of befriending people they do not know".

She added that it was important guardians "understand privacy settings to make sure it is safe to use the app".

Bracknell Forest Council's safeguarding team, who first sent the messages, say they are supporting the police in their inquiries.