Image copyright Real Milan FC Image caption Ismail Mohamed played football for amateur side Real Milan

A third man has been charged with the murder of an amateur footballer who was stabbed in a park on his birthday.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, died three weeks after the attack in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on 10 July. Another man was also stabbed and seriously injured.

Rick Champion Musaba, 21, of Lewisham, London, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, were charged with murder and attempted murder in September.

Mr Mohamed, who had played for non-league side Slough Town before joining amateur club Real Milan, was attacked on his 24th birthday and died on 31 July.