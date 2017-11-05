Image caption The old barrel-shaped tunnel is only wide enough for one vehicle at a time

A long-standing bottleneck for traffic in Reading is finally being removed this weekend.

The demolition of the old railway bridge at Cow Lane is a key phase of an improvement scheme that has been in progress since 2011.

When complete, it will allow two vehicles to pass as well enable high vehicles such as double-decker buses to use the road for the first time.

The work is due to be completed in August next year.

Diversions are in place while demolition work is carried out. The road is expected to reopen on Monday.

Reading Borough Council's environment and transport councillor, Tony Page, said: "When complete in August next year, this will be an important alternative route for lorries, commercial and other traffic which are just passing through west Reading, resulting in a safer and more pleasant local environment for residents and businesses along the Oxford Road.

"It will mean double-decker buses will be able to cross Cow Lane for the first time ever, speeding up journey times for passengers. It will also mean traffic lights will no longer be needed through the bridges, with a new and safe route for both pedestrians and cyclists."