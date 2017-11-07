Arrest after dog saves woman from sex attack in Winnersh
A man has been arrested after a dog saved a woman from an attempted rape in a park, police said.
The woman, 36, was pulled to the ground by a man when she was with her pet in Dunstans Drive, Winnersh, Berkshire, last Thursday.
The force added the victim's dog became "aggressive" before the attacker "fled the scene".
A 28-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and remains in custody.
Thames Valley Police said the attack was a "very distressing and traumatic experience for the victim".