Image caption Police said the attempted rape took place at a park in Winnersh

A man has been arrested after a dog saved a woman from an attempted rape in a park, police said.

The woman, 36, was pulled to the ground by a man when she was with her pet in Dunstans Drive, Winnersh, Berkshire, last Thursday.

The force added the victim's dog became "aggressive" before the attacker "fled the scene".

A 28-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and remains in custody.

Thames Valley Police said the attack was a "very distressing and traumatic experience for the victim".