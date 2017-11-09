Image copyright Google Image caption An argument turned violent on a field at Rivermead Leisure Complex

Two teenage girls have been stabbed during a fight near a leisure centre in Reading.

An argument broke out in a field at the Rivermead Leisure Complex in Richfield Avenue at about 19:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old suffered a serious wound to her stomach and a 14-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder and leg. Both remain in hospital.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector David Turton said: "I'm aware there has been footage of this incident circulating online and on social media.

"I would ask that anyone who has this footage considers the implications of sharing it and does not post distressing content online. Instead if you have footage please send this to the police."