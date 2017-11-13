Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Simone Grainger was found with head injuries on Saturday

More than £23,000 has been raised in two days in memory of a mother-of-two, whose death prompted a murder investigation.

Simone Grainger was found with fatal head injuries in Reading on 4 November.

A fundraising page, set up by the 30-year-old's family to care for her children, has raised more than double its original target of £10,000.

Steven Grainger, of Hatford Road, Reading, has been charged with murder. A trial has been set for 30 April.

Relative Karima Dernawi, who set up the page, said the family was "astonished" by the response.

The site, set up on Saturday, says the family of Mrs Grainger are "lost in grief and in the depths of our deepest despair".

Mrs Derwani writes: "As surreal and painful as it is to have to write these words, it is now our family duty to turn our full attention to the two beautiful children left behind and caught up in this total tragedy."

Image copyright JustGiving Image caption The page has recieved dozens of tributes for the mother-of-two from across the world

A tribute on the page described her as "a beautiful angel", while another said she "never failed to make anyone smile".

Mrs Derwani posted yesterday that she had "read every single message and would like to thank all of you who have made a donation so far.

"It really brings home just how much everyone thought of Simone".