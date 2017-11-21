Image caption Orts Road Estate

A drug dealer murdered a gang leader with a machine gun and went on the run for more than 20 years, a jury has heard.

Prosecutors said Howard Patterson changed his name and fled to the US after he killed Terrance "Jeff" Allamby in a block of flats in Reading in 1996.

Jurors heard the defendant opened fire with a silenced MAC-10 machine gun in a hallway in Morris Court just after 19.30 BST on 29 September.

Patterson, 52, denies murder.

Before the shooting, prosecutor Allison Hunter told Reading Crown Court, a fight broke out between Mr Allamby and Jamaican drug dealer Errington Marks over Patterson's wages.

After members of the gang separated the pair, Marks shouted to Patterson ordering him to shoot Mr Allamby, Ms Hunter said.

The court heard how Jamaican-born Patterson, who lived in Birmingham, opened fire with the machine gun in the hallway.

Two bullets killed Mr Allamby, one hit Mr Dryden and another hit a back wall, Ms Hunter said.

As "everyone panicked" following the shots, she said, Marks jumped out of the kitchen and Patterson was seen going out the front door of the flat in Orts Road.

'Weapon never recovered'

Mr Dryden called an ambulance before going back into the flat to witness Mr Allamby "drawing his last breaths", she said.

The weapon used in the attack was never recovered.

The jury heard Patterson went on the run, changed his name to Vincent Richards, and left the UK in 2011 before he was arrested and extradited from the US in March this year.

As well as murder, Patterson denies attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to endanger life.

Ms Hunter told the jury how Marks was arrested at his home address and later convicted for "his role in this enterprise" in 1997.

The trial continues.