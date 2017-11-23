Image copyright Google Image caption Ofsted confirmed it suspended Greyfriars Day Nursery from operating on Tuesday 22 November

The owners of a nursery in Reading say they are "very sorry" after the child care service was shut over "serious concerns".

Greyfriars Ministries Ltd apologised for the "uncertainty" and "worry" caused following the suspension of its second nursery in two weeks.

Ofsted suspended Greyfriars Day Nursery from operating on Tuesday while its officers conducted an investigation.

The nursery owners said the welfare of children in its care was "paramount".

The child care service in Friar Street closure follows the suspension of Bubbles at St Paul's Church, which is also owned by Greyfriars Ministries Ltd, two weeks ago.

Ofsted said Bubbles was closed on 9 November after concerns were raised that a child "may be exposed to risk of harm".

Greyfriars Day Nursery caters for children from three months to five years old and is affiliated to Greyfriars Church.

It has not been confirmed whether two suspensions are linked, but Greyfriars Ministries said it was "working closely" with the education watchdog to "reduce and eliminate any concerns".

The owners added: "We are working with Reading Borough Council to find places for all of the children.

"Some of these children have already been placed with our other nurseries."

Greyfriars Day Nursery had 216 children on its roll according to its latest published Ofsted report in 2013, when it was rated "outstanding".