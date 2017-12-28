Image copyright Steve Lutwyche Image caption The After Dark club in Reading is an indepedent venue that hosts themed music nights

A nightclub could be torn down and replaced with six flats if a planning application is approved.

The After Dark club in Reading has staged themed music nights since the 1980s and hosted bands including Radiohead, Shed Seven and Supergrass.

Its owners submitted the plans after a previous application, which attracted more than 1,000 formal objections, was thrown out in December 2016.

Reading Borough Council has invited the public to comment on the new plans.

Under the new proposals the independent venue will be demolished and replaced with two apartment blocks, each containing three flats.

It is situated through an alleyway on London Street between two Grade II-listed buildings, but Historic England stated the plans would "cause no harm".

Image copyright Google Image caption The After Dark is situated through an alleyway on London Street

Previous plans for 10 flats were thrown out last year over issues including a lack of windows and parking.

Those plans were opposed by more than 3,000 supporters of the club who signed an online petition.

No council meeting date to discuss the application has been set.