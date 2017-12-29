New Year Honours 2018: Racehorse trainer Nicky Henderson honoured
The Queen's racehorse trainer Nicky Henderson has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.
Henderson, based in Lambourn, Berkshire, said it was "a very nice surprise" to be included in the New Year Honours list.
The 67-year-old has been one of the most successful jump trainers in 40 years, claiming four championships.
The honour is a personal gift of the Queen awarded to those who have served the monarchy.
Henderson said: "I trained for the Queen Mother and then the Queen for a number of years and it's a great honour to receive this.
"We've had a lot of fun and all her horses are home-bred.
"I know it gives Her Majesty an awful lot of pleasure with horses like Barbers Shop and all that family."
Other Berkshire honours include Andy Fry, a former fire chief at the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, who has been appointed a CBE.
Mr Fry, who has spent more than 30 years in the service, oversaw the rescue operation during the 2014 floods in the Thames Valley.
He said the CBE was an "enormous privilege".