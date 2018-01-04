Image copyright EPA Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have described Windsor as a "very special place"

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not have been cited as a reason to crack down on begging in Windsor, a homelessness charity says.

Council leader Simon Dudley had asked police to urgently address "aggressive begging" in the town ahead of the St George's Chapel ceremony on 19 May.

Murphy James, of the Windsor Homeless Project, said the views expressed were "misinformed".

"It was totally unwarranted to bring the royal wedding into this," he added.

"This shouldn't be a situation that's hit the headlines because of a royal wedding. This is a situation that should have hit the headlines because there's people sleeping in bus shelters."

Image caption Murphy James, of the Windsor Homeless Project, said the views expressed by Windsor council leader Simon Dudley were "misinformed"

Mr Dudley described street begging in the town as creating a "hostile atmosphere" for both residents and tourists in a letter to Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld.

Mr Stansfeld said many of the people on the streets of Windsor were "very vulnerable and have mental health issues"

"It's not as easy as putting them in a police van and dumping them in Southall or somewhere. It's much more complicated than that," he said.

Image caption James lives on the streets of Windsor

James, 35, who lives on the streets of Windsor, said: "[Mr Dudley] should come out and talk to the homeless and find out what their stories are before he makes those kind of accusations."

He said he did not believe there were aggressive beggars in the town, and that ultimately deciding to give money or not was up to the individual.

"It is not our choice to be homeless," he said. "Everyone has their own reasons, everyone has their own story."

The Rev Louise Brown, a vicar in nearby Dedworth, said no beggars had ever been aggressive to her in Windsor when she had spoken to them.

She said: "Yes some of them have got drink problems, but without support from the council to find real solutions I think the problem is going to be there.

"You can't just sweep it away because it's a royal town."

Image copyright PA Image caption The couple will marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May

Eight people were sleeping rough in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead at the last official count in 2016, according to government statistics. This was down from 35 in 2015.

Resident Robert Colwell, 70, said he thought Mr Dudley's comments were "disproportionate".

"Their wedding is going to be headline news and you don't want that underlined by something insensitive," he said.

Jesse Grey, Mr Dudley's Conservative colleague on the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, said there were concerns about "persistent beggars".

"People do get attracted to Windsor - we get seven million visitors a year and it's quite lucrative for some people," he said.

"If the beggars are persistent it's not very nice for our residents and visitors to Windsor."

Mr Dudley has been approached for further comment.