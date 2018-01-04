Image copyright West Berkshire Council Image caption Theale Parish Council has concerns over the proposed location of the new school and loss of football pitches

Plans for a new £8m primary school in Theale are being scrapped and additional school places will be created elsewhere instead.

The project at the North Street playing fields was approved last summer after being discussed for four years.

But Theale Parish Council, who lease the land from the Englefield Estate, have failed to relinquish it.

The parish council has concerns about the school's location and loss of football pitches.

West Berkshire Council said changes to the village's population mean more primary school places will be needed and it cannot wait any longer.

Councillor Lynne Doherty, Executive Member for Children and Young People, said: "It is with regret that we have come to the conclusion that there is no realistic prospect now of delivering a new school in Theale.

"It is still our belief that the future education of Theale children is best met by a new school and we are deeply disappointed that despite so much hard work our plans cannot progress any further.

"We have the money, land and planning permission to deliver a new school and the support of the community for our plans."