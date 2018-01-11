Image copyright L&Q Image caption The development will be situated alongside the River Kennet in Reading

A large residential development on a retail park in Reading has been approved by the borough council.

The Toys R Us and Homebase site in Kenavon Drive will be turned into an estate with 765 properties, of which 157 will be affordable homes.

The site, which adjoins the River Kennet, will have a riverside square with shops, eateries and a nursery.

Development is due to start at the end of this year, subject to a consultation with the Secretary of State.

Image copyright L&Q Image caption The development will feature a mix of flats and houses

Some residents submitted objections about the potential noise pollution during the development and the increased traffic in the area.

The Environment Agency had objected as the development did not have a regular 10m "buffer zone" between the development and the river.

The retail park was formerly the home of the famous Huntley & Palmers biscuit factory.

Housing association London & Quadrant (L&Q) said the design of the homes, both flats and houses, would reflect the heritage of the site with "brick detailing being used to reflect the Victorian factory".

The development includes a 19-storey building and a riverside walk.

Image copyright L&Q Image caption The development includes a 19-storey building

Reading Borough Council's Planning Applications Committee approved the development on Wednesday night.

The Secretary of State for Local Government will give final approval due to the size of the site.