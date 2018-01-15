Image copyright Google Image caption Ofsted confirmed it suspended Greyfriars Day Nursery from operating in November last year.

A nursery has reopened in Reading after it was shut due to "serious concerns" about its leadership and management.

The owners of Greyfriars Day Nursery said they were "deeply sorry" for the "disruption and inconvenience" caused by its closure in November.

The child care service was suspended by Ofsted after its manager left without notice, but it reopened on Monday.

The nursery has employed new staff and held an open day for parents to meet the new management team.

Bubbles at St Paul's Church, which is also owned by Greyfriars Ministries Ltd, remains closed after concerns were raised that a child "may be exposed to risk of harm".

In a statement the owners said: "We are confident that out of this difficult time we have made the improvements that will allow us to set an example for upholding the highest safeguarding standards going forward."

Greyfriars Day Nursery, in Friar Street, caters for children from three months to five years old and is affiliated to Greyfriars Church.