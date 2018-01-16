Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A police spokeswoman told the BBC scrapping the unit was one of three options

The police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley has told the BBC he is "not supportive" of a proposal to scrap the force's mounted section.

Removing Thames Valley Police's mounted team is one of three options that will be put forward Anthony Stansfeld at a budget meeting next week.

Other proposals include maintaining the unit in its current format or restructuring it to "deliver savings".

The unit is deployed to maintain public order at football matches and events.

Mr Stansfeld told the BBC "at this time" he did not back the option to "disband" the unit - which is made up of nine horses.

The force said "various budget proposals" would be discussed as it continued to operate in an "extremely challenging financial climate".

Figures show that since 2010/11 the force has had to make £99m of savings, which has resulted in a reduction of more than 450 police officers.