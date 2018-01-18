Image copyright Sky TV Image caption PC James Dixon was on a training exercise at the time of the crash

The funeral of a "hugely respected" police officer killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle has taken place.

PC James Dixon, 39, who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars, died along with 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin in a collision on the A4 in Wargrave, Berkshire.

About 500 police officers and mourners joined his pregnant widow Samantha for the service at Saint James the Less Church in Pangbourne.

Mrs Dixon said: "He was one of life's legends."

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption About 500 police officers and mourners attended the funeral in Pangbourne

PC Dixon, known as "Dixie" to his friends, was on a training exercise when his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Hare Hatch.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), formerly the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which said the officer had not been responding to an emergency or pursuing the vehicle he collided with.

Mrs Dixon said the family were "truly heartbroken and devastated by his loss".

She added: "He was a loving husband, excited father-to-be, caring son and brother and genuine friend to many.

"His death leaves behind a hole that can never and will never be filled. He will be missed forever and never forgotten."

Image caption PC Dixon's widow Samantha described him as a "loving husband" and "excited father-to-be"

PC Dixon was based at the Loddon Valley police station, near Reading.

Thames Valley Chief Constable Francis Habgood said at the time of his death that PC Dixon was a "hugely respected" officer who had served 18 years "in a variety of roles" in the force.