Image caption A wolf at the sanctuary where the escape happened

A wolf is on the loose after escaping from a sanctuary when strong winds brought down fencing.

Thames Valley Police texted residents in part of Berkshire, warning them about the escaped animal and children are being kept inside schools.

The animal is thought to have fled from the Wolf Conservation Trust's site in Beenham at about 08:00 GMT.

Officers say they have sight of the wolf and are working with staff from the sanctuary to detain it.

Image caption Thames Valley Police have sent local residents a text message warning of the wolf on the loose

One parent, Tony Roe, told the BBC police officers were outside his child's local primary school by 08:30 to usher pupils inside.

Mr Roe said: "An officer on the school gate told me a wolf had escaped after wind blew down part of the fence."

Sian Champkin, whose husband works at Elstree School in Woolhampton, said students were being told not to go outside.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach the wolf if they see it.