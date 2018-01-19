Image copyright O'Brien family Image caption Samuel O'Brien died after being robbed and assaulted.

A robbery victim who fell from a window while attempting to flee his attackers was a "devoted father", his family has said.

Samuel O'Brien, 31, ran into a block of flats in Reading, where he fell from the second floor, police believe.

Two men were convicted of his manslaughter at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.

In a tribute released after the hearing, his family said: "We have finally got justice for Sam".

'Bright future'

Mr O'Brien's seven-year-old son has been left "devastated" by his death, his relatives said.

"Sam was an extremely popular man, a much loved son and a brother, with everything to live for.

"As a family we are united in grief, his loss has deeply affected us all.

"He had many things planned, and had a very bright future ahead of him before his life was so tragically cut short.

"A light has gone out of our lives."

Mr O'Brien, of Blandford Road, Whitley, died in Southampton Street, Reading "after falling from a window having sustained head injuries from the robbery" in the early hours of 2 July, Thames Valley Police said.

Ide Faysal, 18, from Poplar Place, Hayes, was found guilty of three counts of robbery and one count of manslaughter by unanimous jury.

Abidiqader Shidane, 18, of Crest Gardens, Ruislip, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and was found guilty of manslaughter by unanimous jury.

The two men will be sentenced at a later date.