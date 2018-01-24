Image caption The A4 Bath Road in Calcot, Reading, was shut for several hours after the crash

Two elderly women were killed when their car collided with an unmarked police car responding to a 999 call.

The two women, aged 87 and 88, were believed to be turning into the A4 from Calcot Golf club, Reading, when their car collided with the 4x4 vehicle which had its blue lights on.

Police shut the road for several hours after Tuesday's crash at 16:00 GMT.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was looking at whether the police car's siren had been on.

It said it was examining "onboard data" from the 4x4.

Image caption Police closed the road for several hours following the crash on 23 January.

The officer and police dog in the Thames Valley Police vehicle are not thought to have been injured.

The families are receiving support, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police on Twitter.