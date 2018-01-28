Image copyright Google Image caption The 25-year-old's car left the road and crashed into a tree

A driver has died after he was thrown from his car when he crashed into a tree near Maidenhead.

The 25-year-old man, from Bracknell, was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A330 Hawthorn Hill when he left the road at about 23:45 GMT on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said he was the only person in the car and was taken to John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford, where he later died.

Any witnesses or anyone who saw the car before the crash can call 101.

The man's next of kin have been informed.