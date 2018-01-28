Maidenhead cyclist dies six days after crash with car
- 28 January 2018
A cyclist has died six days after a crash with a car in Maidenhead.
The 52-year-old local man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the crash on 20 January at 17:45 GMT, but died on Friday.
He was riding a black and yellow mountain bike on Harvest Hill Road when the crash with a silver Ford Fiesta occurred.
His next of kin have been informed and police are appealing for witnesses or any dashcam footage.