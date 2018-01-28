Berkshire

Maidenhead cyclist dies six days after crash with car

  • 28 January 2018
Harvest Hill Road in Maidenhead Image copyright Google
Image caption The cyclist collided with a car on Harvest Hill Road in Maidenhead

A cyclist has died six days after a crash with a car in Maidenhead.

The 52-year-old local man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the crash on 20 January at 17:45 GMT, but died on Friday.

He was riding a black and yellow mountain bike on Harvest Hill Road when the crash with a silver Ford Fiesta occurred.

His next of kin have been informed and police are appealing for witnesses or any dashcam footage.

