Image copyright Google Image caption Theale Parish Council has concerns over the proposed location of the new school and loss of football pitches

Villagers are to be given a vote over whether a £8m school should be built amid a spat between councils.

West Berkshire Council wants to erect the new primary on playing fields just outside Theale, which has a population of about 3,000 people.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the village's parish council, which holds the lease to the fields, opted to give residents the final say on the proposals.

West Berkshire has accused the council of being unable to make a decision.

The plan for the school at the North Street playing fields was approved last summer after being discussed for four years.

Demand created by new housing was viewed as a reason to build the primary school.

The county council, which needs the parish's permission, claim it is continuing to delay relinquishing land.

'Frustrated and saddened'

But it said "continued delays" over concerns about the school's location and loss of football pitches led the plan to be "halted".

The parish council has previously said that "no response or acknowledgement" was ever received to a letter offering "further discussions", a claim the regional authority deny.

Lynne Doherty, from West Berkshire Council said: "We are frustrated and saddened by Theale Parish Council's inability to take a decision, however, due process must be followed".

She added: "The education needs of all children in Theale can no longer be met by the current provision.

"This has clear implications for residents wanting to place their children at their local school".

Theale council has been approached for comment.