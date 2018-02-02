Image copyright Antony *** Image caption The Memorial Buildings are near Eton College and will be surrounded by 38 bollards

Eton College is to install anti-terror bollards to prevent "hostile vehicle attacks" on tourists in the town.

The exclusive public school in Berkshire will place 38 bollards around its Memorial Buildings on Slough Road.

The area is earmarked by the South East Counter Terrorism Unit as a "vulnerable" area where people "congregate".

The existing bollards will be replaced by those designed to withstand a terrorist attack.

Thousands are expected to visit the area for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May.

The application for the bollards by the provost of Eton College was approved on Wednesday night by the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel.

Eton College has been contacted for comment.