Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Simone Grainger was found with head injuries in November

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife who was discovered fatally injured at a property in Reading.

Mother-of-two Simone Grainger, 30, was found with head injuries in Windsor Way, Calcot, on 4 November.

Steven Grainger, 32, of Reading, was charged with her murder later in the same month.

He entered his plea on Thursday and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court again at the end of March.