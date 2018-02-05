Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen's staff are trying to stop the spread of bird flu amongst her flock of swans

More than 20 swans from the Queen's flock have died and several more are "dying at the moment" amid fears they have been infected by bird flu.

Seven of the dead birds have been sent for testing to establish whether avian flu is responsible.

David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, said "quite a percentage" of the flock had died.

He added: "Bird flu has been going round the country... and unfortunately it's hit Windsor."

Mr Barber, who is responsible for the centuries old tradition of carrying out the annual swan census, said staff were monitoring the situation and trying to stop the spread.

He added: "There are many swans that have died in the flock at Windsor which is extremely disappointing.

"I know there is well over 20 that have gone, and probably 20 still dying at the moment. It's quite a percentage."