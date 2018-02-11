Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Roads policing officer Jamie Payne caught Sam the swan after a pursuit on foot

A policeman found himself in a real-life Hot Fuzz situation when he was called in to help catch a swan.

PC Jamie Payne swooped in when the bird was spotted on the A33 near Reading.

After winging his way to the busy A-road, the roads unit officer pursued the "elusive swan" on foot - in scenes reminiscent of the 2007 comedy starring Simon Pegg.

The Thames Valley Police unit said the feathered fugitive, which they named Sam, was handed over to a charity.

It was PC Payne's first job since he completed a Traffic Pursuit and Containment Course (TPAC), it added.

Though it seems the officer was already something of a swan pursuit specialist, as it later emerged he had rescued another one last April.

In Hot Fuzz, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play two mismatched police officers in a sleepy rural village.

Throughout the film, the pair are seen haplessly pursuing a swan which repeatedly escapes their grasp.

In a follow-up tweet, PC Payne's unit mentioned a meeting with Pegg, during which the actor said he was tagged in "many" swan posts since starring in the film.

You might also like:

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Payne rescued another swan in April 2017