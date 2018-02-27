Image caption Two male pedestrians, aged 20 and 24, were also injured in the crash

A driver who lost control of her car, careering into pedestrians and killing a 44-year-old woman, has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Pertpall Sall, 68, from Woodley, was driving her Ford Focus on Oxford Road in Reading, in December 2016, when she hit and killed Sonata Saulytyte.

Two male pedestrians, aged 20 and 24, were also injured.

Sall also pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She initially denied the offences and had been due to go on trial in May over the fatal collision, which happened at 13:15 GMT.

PC Wayne Reece, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a horrific incident which had devastating consequences.

"One woman lost her life and a man suffered serious leg injuries, requiring operations and leaving him unable to work for months.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and the man who was seriously injured at this difficult time."

Sall will be sentenced on 19 March.