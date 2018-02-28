Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption CCTV footage shows the aftermath of the incident, in which a man sustained minor injuries

CCTV footage has been released of two bin men who were hit by cars in the space of a week.

Slough council claim a man remains unable to walk and will be off work for six to eight weeks after being hit by a vehicle in Langley on 16 February.

Another suffered minor injuries after being struck while guiding a reversing lorry in Cippenham days before.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said an investigation is only under way over the Cippenham incident.

The bin man involved in that incident - which took place on 13 February on St Andrews Way - is now back at work, and the force is appealing to witnesses.

Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Another incident saw a vehicle with an "obscured windscreen" hit a bin man

In the other incident a man working in Trelawney Avenue in Langley suffered severe bruising and an injury to his lower leg.

TVP have said this incident was reported to them, but an investigation was concluded and "it was established that there were no offences".

Councillor Rob Anderson, from Slough Borough Council, said: "Not only could this have been much worse and is a personal trauma for the men involved, but each incident means a whole crew is taken off the road, which has a significant impact on our collections."

"I would urge drivers to take care, especially around bin collection vehicles. The actions of these drivers put the lives of two of our bin men at risk.