Image caption Det Ch Insp Matt Stone and Ch Insp Lindsey Finch appealed for information after the rapes in Newbury

Detectives investigating two rapes carried out by a man claiming to be a taxi driver have made a second arrest.

Two women in their 20s were attacked after nights out in Newbury, Berkshire, on 20 January and 24 February.

The victims both thought they were getting into a taxi before being driven to unknown locations, police said.

A 42-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of rape and was being held in custody on Sunday. Another man, aged, 40, has been bailed.

The first victim was raped inside a vehicle after being picked up from Mayors Lane at about 01:30 GMT.

The second victim was picked up near the roundabout at Inches Yard at about 04:20 GMT and driven to a property in an unknown location.