A man has been charged with two counts of rape after two women were attacked by someone who police say was claiming to be a taxi driver.

Ruhen Miah, 42, of Charter Road, Newbury, is charged with the attacks on 20 January and 24 February in Newbury, Berkshire, Thames Valley Police said.

The force said two women in their 20s were raped after thinking they were getting into a taxi on a night out.

Mr Miah, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.

A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains released under investigation.