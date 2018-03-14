Image caption Philip Askew, pictured in 1991, denies the charge of rape

A woman told a jury how she was raped as a girl by a former British champion ice dancer.

Reading Crown Court heard the woman claimed she was driven to the YMCA in Slough, Berkshire, and raped by Philip Askew in 1995.

Mr Askew, 44, denies a charge of raping a girl under the age of 16 when he was aged 21.

The woman said she wrote about the alleged attack in a diary, which her parents then read.

As the jury watched two police interviews with the woman, Team GB ice skaters Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland watched with others in the public gallery.

In one of the interviews, the woman said Mr Askew befriended her, and on one occasion and offered to take her for a drive.

The pair drove to the YMCA in Slough where she said Mr Askew was staying at the time, the court heard.

'Very ashamed'

In the video, she said: "That's where he undressed me and then he lay on top of me and then had sexual intercourse.

"I did not think I was going to go to have sex with him. I remember saying 'I do not want to'.

"It was not like an aggressive attack but it was not something I wanted.

"After that he just told me to get dressed and he took me back."

The woman said she blamed herself and felt "very ashamed", later destroying her diary because it made her angry.

In 1995, Mr Askew was a star skater and coached young people at Bracknell ice rink, but was not the girl's coach, the court heard.

During cross-examination, defence barrister Sarah Elliott QC suggested the woman "had a crush" on Mr Askew, which she denied.

The court heard that Mr Askew and his-then dance partner Marika Humphreys were "big stars" and tipped to become "the next Torvill and Dean".

The trial continues.